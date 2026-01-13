Brit Taylor Announces New Album ‘Land of the Forgotten’ for March Release

Brit Taylor has announced her new album, Land of the Forgotten, set for release on Mar. 6. The album will be released on Cut A Shine Records via Thirty Tigers, with pre-save and pre-order options available. The 11-track project centers on working-class stories and Appalachian resilience, drawing deeply from Taylor's Eastern Kentucky upbringing and nearly two decades living in Nashville.

"Warning You Whiskey" is highlighted as a key track from the album and arrives as the lead single alongside the album announcement. The song reflects stories of Appalachian women confronting personal and domestic struggles, aiming for a late-1980s to early-1990s country sound rooted in regional tradition.

"I was thinking of stories I'd heard of strong-willed Appalachian women in my life," Taylor says.

She continues, "They loved their men fearlessly, even when all they really deserved was a good a**-whoopin. I love that the women in this song is never mad at her man. But she's mader'n hell at the bottle of whiskey in his hand. She's willing to fight her man's demons for him at all cost. I'm not sure if it's healthy, and a therapist probably wouldn't recommend it, but that's what these Appalachian women did. It's what my mamaw did. When we were recording this, I wanted it to sound like late 80s or early 90s country but very Appalachian."

"This album feels like driving home to me," Taylor says. Although she has lived in Nashville for 18 years, she says she's always homesick. One thing she often studies on is the "certain type of resilience" she finds in Appalachian people. "If I didn't have that in me, I wouldn't still be chasing this dream. The people and the places are always making their way into my writing."

Land of the Forgotten is produced by Taylor's husband, Adam Chaffins, who co-writes much of the album and contributes multiple instruments. Additional collaborators include Adam Wright and other noted musicians. Taylor describes the project as her most honest vocal effort, maintaining a hopeful outlook while acknowledging real-world challenges and emphasizing artistic independence.

"One of the benefits of having my husband produce this record is that he knows my voice. He hears me sing on tour, on stage, in the car, the studio, the shower, the kitchen, in writing rooms," Taylor says. "All he encouraged me to do is what I do when no one's telling me what to do. This record is definitely the most honest vocal approach I've taken on any of my records."