Zach Bryan Releases Acoustic Version of Album and Reveals Wife's Awesome Wedding Gift

Zach Bryan performs at the Pier 17 Rooftop in New York City
Zach Bryan has been in the headlines these past few days. Aside from getting married to his girlfriend in Spain, receiving backlash for singing at his own wedding, and releasing his latest album. Now, the Oklahoma native announced that he also released an acoustic version of With Heaven On Top, plus the generous and one-of-a-kind wedding gift his wife gave him. 

‘With Heaven On Top (Acoustic)’ Is Here  

In a recent Instagram post, Bryan unveiled a stripped-down, all-acoustic version of his latest album. He uploaded the album’s cover art and wrote in the caption, “’With Heaven on Top (Acoustic)’ is out now. this one’s for all the weird audiophiles that, no matter how much I put into a record, will always miss just a guitar & me. like I said, it’s just me n a room with a mic and guitar and a very pretty girl and a very small dog. Love u guys and hope you enjoy it.”  

Zach Bryan Posts Tribute to Bob Weir  

In the same post, Bryan revealed that he received a generous wedding gift from his new wife. At the same time, he also paid tribute to Bob Weir, guitarist and founding member of The Grateful Dead. “Irrelevant but rest in peace to Bob Weir that guy f—n rocked. the day Sammy and me got hitched she gave me a present and I opened it and it was his telecaster from all his days on the road we all love you and we will all miss you if this wasn’t previously planned to release today I would have left this alone and let the world be.” 

