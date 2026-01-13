Zach Bryan Releases Acoustic Version of Album and Reveals Wife’s Awesome Wedding Gift

Zach Bryan has been in the headlines these past few days. Aside from getting married to his girlfriend in Spain, receiving backlash for singing at his own wedding, and releasing his latest album. Now, the Oklahoma native announced that he also released an acoustic version of With Heaven On Top, plus the generous and one-of-a-kind wedding gift his wife gave him.

RELATED: Zach Bryan Receives Backlash for Singing at His Own Wedding

‘With Heaven On Top (Acoustic)’ Is Here

In a recent Instagram post, Bryan unveiled a stripped-down, all-acoustic version of his latest album. He uploaded the album’s cover art and wrote in the caption, “’With Heaven on Top (Acoustic)’ is out now. this one’s for all the weird audiophiles that, no matter how much I put into a record, will always miss just a guitar & me. like I said, it’s just me n a room with a mic and guitar and a very pretty girl and a very small dog. Love u guys and hope you enjoy it.”

Zach Bryan Posts Tribute to Bob Weir