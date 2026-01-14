Dylan DeMarcus Releases Cover of Rascal Flatts Hit as Band Prepares for Tour

Thirteen-year-old Dylan DeMarcus, son of Rascal Flatts' Jay DeMarcus, has released his debut recording, a cover of the band's signature hit "Bless The Broken Road." The track was produced by Jay DeMarcus, who also played keys and guitar on the recording, marking a family milestone that bridges generations of country music.

A YouTube video of Dylan performing a cover of "Bless the Broken Road" received millions of views and helped promote the EP's quick release. Gary LeVox shared the clip on his platforms, generating a strong fan response that accelerated plans already underway for Dylan's first release.

"Dylan and I had already begun working on some music for him to release when the time was right. The timing became right after the huge reaction from a couple of posts that Gary was kind enough to showcase on his own platforms," Jay explained. "We went into the studio last Saturday and rushed to finish this first release."

Jay DeMarcus also reflected on his son's development as an artist and musician, emphasizing the natural qualities that have shaped Dylan's growth over the past several years.

"I couldn't be more proud of my son, obviously, but to watch his growth in musicality and see his passion for it continue to grow over the last couple of years has been astounding. He has all of the things you can't teach," Jay pointed out.

"Bless The Broken Road" was written by Jeff Hanna, Marcus Hummon, and Bobby Boyd. It was first recorded by Nitty Gritty Dirt Band in 1994, followed by a 1995 recording by Hummon, before Rascal Flatts' 2004 version topped the charts for five weeks and became one of the most enduring songs in modern country music.

The release arrives as Rascal Flatts will continue an active period that includes the Life Is A Highway Tour, the upcoming Life Is A Highway: Refueled Duets project, and a Top 15 single, "I Dare You," with the Jonas Brothers. The trio is also scheduled for major appearances, including RodeoHouston and summer festivals such as the Voices of America Country Music Festival and Boots.