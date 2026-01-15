Jelly Roll Lends Voice to Upcoming Animated Movie ‘Goat’

Fans will soon hear Jelly Roll’s voice on the big screen, but the “Son of a Sinner” singer’s movie debut is kind of unexpected.

In a recent Instagram post, the Star Search judge shared that he’s appearing in the upcoming animated movie, Goat. Aside from lending his voice to one of the characters, he’s also dropping a new song as part of the film’s soundtrack.

Jelly Roll is Grizz

Roll (real name Jason DeFord) uploaded the movie’s trailer and his character’s poster to his official Instagram account. The Tennessee native wrote in the caption, “Can’t believe I’m saying this y’all - my voice acting debut is COMING SOON!!! And it gets even cooler, my new song ‘I’m Good’ from GOATS original soundtrack is what you’re hearing in this trailer. God is so, so good. From the artists that made KPop Demon Hunters, Spider-Man: Across the #SpiderVerse, and producer Stephen Curry, #GOATmovie is exclusively in movie theatres February 13.”

A Cast Full of Familiar Faces

In addition to Roll, the Goat cast includes a wide array of talents, including Stranger Things’ Caleb McLaughlin as Will Harris and David Hopper, who portrays Archie Everhardt. Aside from producing the movie, Curry is also part of the voice cast along with Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan, Aaron Pierre (who voiced Mufasa in Mufasa: The Lion King), and Gabrielle Union.

The movie follows Will (McLaughlin), a goat, who wants to become a pro “roarball” player.

Watch the trailer below.