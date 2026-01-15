PLANET FITNESS WHY I RUN WEB CONTEST!

Backstage Country
Is it your dream to the run The Boston Marathon but you haven’t had the chance? Planet Fitness wants to help make 2026 your year.   Planet Fitness is a proud sponsor of The Boston Marathon coverage on Country 102.5 and they’re giving away a coveted Boston Marathon race bib to a deserving individual. 

We’re selecting one lucky person to score a race bib and a free Planet Fitness one year membership to help train for the big day. Enter below by submitting a short essay of why you run. Beyond the physical, are you honoring a loved one, supporting a community, running for mental health or is there another reason running The Boston Marathon is special to you? 

Contest Rules

