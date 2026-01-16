Tucker Wetmore Code Word Contest!

Get ready, Boston! Country 102.5 is giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to see Tucker Wetmore live at The Roadrunner on February 12. This is your opportunity to experience one of country music’s rising stars in a high-energy, unforgettable show that will have you singing along all night.

Here’s how to enter:

Listen weekdays at approximately 8a, 10a, 12p, 3p & 5p for the special code word .

for the special . When you hear it, you’ll have 20 minutes to enter it below for your chance to win.

for your chance to win. Listen to win — it’s that simple!

Tucker Wetmore is known for his powerful vocals, engaging stage presence, and songs that bring the energy straight to the audience. From upbeat anthems to heartfelt tunes, every song is delivered with passion, authenticity, and a connection to the crowd that makes live shows something special. Whether you’re a longtime country fan or just love a night of great music, this is the concert experience you don’t want to miss.

Winning tickets means more than just a seat — it’s about being part of the energy, the excitement, and the celebration of music with fellow fans. The lights go up, the first chords hit, and suddenly you’re caught up in the crowd, singing along, clapping, and soaking in every moment. There’s nothing like the thrill of live country music, and this is your chance to feel it for yourself.

Don’t miss your shot to join the fun — listen to win a pair of tickets to see Tucker Wetmore at The Roadrunner on February 12, courtesy of Country 102.5!