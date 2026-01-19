Brothers Osborne Release 10th Anniversary Edition of Debut Album With Unreleased Material

Brothers Osborne will release Pawn Shop (10th Anniversary Edition) on Feb. 13 via MCA Nashville, marking a decade since the arrival of their 2016 breakthrough album Pawn Shop. The project commemorates the record that introduced the duo's hard-edged sound and helped reshape modern country music.

The anniversary edition expands the original album with material from the Pawn Shop era, including the previously unreleased track "Pins And Needles." It also features a single-take Pinebox live version of "Love The Lonely Out Of You," recorded at John Osborne's Pinebox studio, offering a raw snapshot of the duo's early creative chemistry.

The LP of Pawn Shop (10th anniversary edition) will be sold on vinyl as well as on three limited-edition 45's containing the same number of tracks in a unique pairing of sides. These special format products highlight the importance and continued popularity of physical records among fans of this type of product.

The collection highlights defining songs that established the band's identity, including "21 Summer," "Stay a Little Longer," "Rum," "It Ain't My Fault," and the title track "Pawn Shop." These recordings are still a very important part of that duo's body of work, and they also show how this record helped change country music in general during the middle of the 2010's.

Both "Stay a Little Longer" and "It Ain't My Fault" reached No. 1 at country radio and garnered GRAMMY nominations, respectively, while "Stay a Little Longer" was also nominated for GRAMMYs. Collectively, these songs helped make Pawn Shop a launching point for the new wave of artists and fans.