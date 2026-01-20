Dolly Parton at 80: Still Sparkling After Eight Decades

Dolly Parton turning 80 isn’t just a milestone; it’s a celebration of the life of a legendary icon. She didn’t just survive the country music industry; she’s shaped it, one rhinestone at a time.

Dolly Parton: 'I’m Comfortable in My Own Skin'

In an interview shared by CBS News, the “Queen of Country” shared her reflections over the course of her very eventful life. “I often say I'm comfortable in my own skin, no matter how far I've stretched it as the years go by!”

She added, “But I think there's a lot to be said about being comfortable with who you are, because I don't know how to be anybody else. I don't want to be anybody else. I'm not responsible for anybody else, but I'm responsible for me. But I think there's a lot to be said about self-confidence. I was confident in my talent, and I was confident in who I was as a person, so I've just held onto that.”

Parton’s Source of Confidence

The philanthropist who re-released her 1977 hit “Light of a Clear Blue Morning” featuring Miley Cyrus, Lainey Wilson, and Queen Latifah with proceeds benefiting the patients at the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt in Nashville, also revealed that it was her faith that gives her not just confidence, but comfort as well, “I think a lot of my self-confidence too is that I'm grounded in the spirit as well. I grew up in the church, and my grandpa was a preacher. I also got a lot of confidence from that, you know, believing that God loved me no matter what, and that we're supposed to love ourselves and love one another.”