Win Stephen Wilson Jr. Tickets!

Country 102.5 is giving you the chance to score a pair of tickets to see Stephen Wilson Jr. live at the Citizens — House of Blues Boston — enter your info below for your shot at a night that’s all about great music and good company.

Stephen Wilson Jr. brings a fresh voice to modern country with heartfelt songwriting, a soulful delivery, and a live presence that draws you in from the first note. At the Citizens — House of Blues Boston, his set will feel immediate and personal — close enough to see every guitar riff, every vocal nuance, and every moment of connection between artist and crowd. Winning these tickets means you and a friend get to be right in the middle of it: singing along, sharing reactions, and walking out with a memory that stays with you.

This is a night for fans who love honest lyrics and strong melodies. Expect a mix of fan favorites and deeper tracks that showcase Stephen’s range — acoustic moments that pull everyone quiet, then full-band numbers that bring the room to life. The venue’s vibe makes the music feel intimate but electric, the kind of show where the band feeds off the crowd and the crowd feeds off the music.

Bring a friend, dress for the night, and plan to soak in every song. The bar, the lights, the buzz in the room — winning these tickets gives you a turn-key night out with live music at its best. Whether you know all the lyrics or you’re discovering new favorites, the experience of being there in person amplifies everything.

Why you’ll want to be there:

Stephen Wilson Jr. is known for strong storytelling and memorable hooks that connect live.

His shows balance intimate acoustic moments with full-band energy.

The Citizens — House of Blues Boston offers an up-close setting perfect for live discovery.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of this night. Register To Win Below for your shot at a pair of tickets to see Stephen Wilson Jr. at the Citizens — House of Blues Boston — courtesy of Country 102.5. Enter now and get ready for a live show that feels personal, exciting, and truly memorable.