Win Tickets To Bulls, Bands & Barrels!

This isn’t your average night out — it’s a mix of high-energy bull riding, live music, and nonstop entertainment all under one roof. The adrenaline kicks in as top bull riders take on some of the toughest bulls around, showing off incredible skill, guts, and grit. The crowd is on their feet, cheering every ride and holding their breath for what’s next.

Then, the music cranks up and the party really gets going. Bulls, Bands & Barrels brings some of the best live country acts to the stage, keeping the energy high long after the bulls have left the arena. It’s the perfect blend of heart-pounding action and live music that makes for an unforgettable night.

Whether you’re a diehard rodeo fan or just looking for a fun night out with friends, this event delivers it all — excitement, great music, and that electric live-event atmosphere that makes you feel like part of something big.

Features professional bull riders and high-speed barrel racing in one epic event.

Live performances from top country artists keep the energy going all night.

A full night of entertainment perfect for fans of music, excitement, and action.

The DCU Center crowd always brings the energy — loud, lively, and ready for a good time.

