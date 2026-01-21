Keith Urban Discusses Mindfulness and Simplicity in First Interview After Divorce

Keith Urban recently sat down for a nearly two-hour interview that explored music, guitar technique, inspiration, and personal growth, marking his first major interview since finalizing his divorce from Nicole Kidman in early January after 19 years of marriage. The wide-ranging conversation focused heavily on presence, awareness, and simplifying both life and art.

Urban spoke candidly about his evolving guitar philosophy, explaining a deliberate shift away from excess. "Guitar-playing-wise, I'd like to work on playing less," he said. "Not playing the next two notes I was about to play. Just having confidence that the one you're playing right now is more than enough and letting it sit for a second."

That idea extended beyond music into a broader mindfulness practice, shaping his daily life. "And just being aware that I'm aware," he added. "That I'm none of the voices in my head — I'm just the one listening. Because it simplifies everything and brings it right back to a very calm, steady, grounded place."

The interview also addressed Urban's concerns about artificial intelligence and its implications for creativity and humanity. "I can't even wrap my head around the fact that we're creating our own demise," Urban said. "It's like the worst apocalyptic movie script ever written."

He emphasized the irreplaceable value of human perspective in art. "I hope that our point of view still matters, because it's the one thing we have," he said. "All of it is born out of your years of experience... experiences that only you had."

Urban's thoughts come at a time when public interest in his relationship with Kidman remains high, including questions about shared parenting and how the two families blend. Even with all that is going on emotionally in his private life, Urban continues to strive to be himself to his fans, family, and friends.