Travis Tritt is Back! Icon Announces 2026 Tour Dates

Travis Tritt, the 90’s country icon behind “The Whiskey Ain’t Workin’” and “Can I Trust You with My Heart,” is officially hitting the road again this year. The Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter known for outlaw country and southern rock hits announced several tour dates across multiple states and festival appearances, giving fans plenty of opportunities to see him live.

Travis Tritt Tour 2026

Tritt’s tour schedule for this year will kick off in April and wrap up in October, stopping in Texas, Alabama, and the Midwest, among others. He is also scheduled to make an appearance on several festival stages alongside other country hitmakers and rising stars.

Check out Tritt’s tour dates and festival performances below.

April 18: Fort Worth, TX

May 16: Auburn, AL

June 11: Decatur, AL with Zach Top (Rock the South 2026)

July 11: Fort Loramie, OH with Jason Aldean, Hudson Westbrook, Tyler Reese Tritt, Preston Cooper, Zach John King, Chandler Walters (Country Concert 2026)

July 16: Eau Claire, WI (Country Jam USA 2026)

August 8: Fort Dodge, IA (Downtown Country Jam 2026)

August 26: Petoskey, MI

October 11: Ennis, TX with Aaron Watson, Brad Paisley (Stars of Texas Festival 2026)

