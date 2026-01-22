Zac Brown Band Completes Sold-Out Sphere Residency in Las Vegas

Zac Brown Band has concluded its Love & Fear residency at Sphere Las Vegas following eight sold-out performances, marking the first time a country act has headlined the venue. The December and January engagement centered on themes from the band's eighth studio album, Love & Fear, released in early December, and set a new benchmark for immersive live performance within the country genre.

The performances told stories that moved from vulnerability and doubt to appreciation, strength, and connectedness among humans. Sphere provided an enhanced visual and audio experience — enhanced by spatial audio and lighting — giving the concerts a multi-sensory, cinematic quality that was not achievable at a country concert alone. The performers ensured that all elements were created specifically for Sphere, expressing gratitude to both their crew and fans for their contributions to this unique performance.

"Bringing our new album 'Love & Fear' to Sphere Las Vegas is a dream come true. It's my masterpiece so far. This show is the story of my life that I have never shared, a journey through my imagination, music, and stories that have defined who I am. All of this brought to life in the incredible immersive environment of Sphere. It will be a unique experience where you can really feel every note, every word, right there with us. We can't wait to share it with the fans," shared Brown.