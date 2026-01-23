Backstage Country
Ben’s Friday Soundcheck – Hudson Westbrook’s New EP

This week’s Friday Soundcheck brings a mix of reflective songwriting, rising stars, and a major EP release from one of country’s fastest-growing names. Hot Off the Press Parker McCollum’s “Big…

Ben

This week's Friday Soundcheck brings a mix of reflective songwriting, rising stars, and a major EP release from one of country's fastest-growing names.

Hot Off the Press

Parker McCollum's "Big Ole Fancy House" is out today. Plus, Conner Smith's "Man I Was Made To Be," Carly Pearce's "Church Girl," and Ashley McBryde's "What If We Don't."

Album Drop

Hudson Westbrook released his new EP Exclusive today, continuing a rapid rise that's included chart success, viral hits, and of a half a billion streams in just 15 months. This 5 song EP blends Texas country roots with modern influences, showcasing his evolving sound and broad appeal.

Rising Star Spotlight

Meghan Patrick's "Golden Child" is climbing fast and currently sits just outside the Top 20.

On Your Radar

Cody Johnson's "The Fall" continues its steady climb inside the Top 20. Built around themes of resilience and redemption, the song has already become a fan favorite in his live shows.

On This Day

Here's a look at what was No. 1 on this day in years past:

  • 1 year ago: Dylan Marlowe & Dylan Scott – “Boys Back Home”
  • 5 years ago: Dan + Shay – “I Should Probably Go To Bed”
  • 10 years ago: Thomas Rhett – “Die A Happy Man” (4th week)
  • 15 years ago: Kenny Chesney – “Somewhere With You”
  • 20 years ago: George Strait – “She Let Herself Go”
BenWriter
Hi, I’m Ben! I was born and raised in Massachusetts and have been a huge country music fan for as long as I can remember. Join me weekday afternoons from 3-8p on Country 102.5!
