Hudson Westbrook Makes National TV Debut on The Today Show

Hudson Westbrook continued to build momentum around his upcoming EP Exclusive in late January, pairing a national television debut with the ongoing success of his breakout single “House Again.” The track remained…

Jennifer Eggleston
Hudson Westbrook attends the 2025 BMI Country Awards at BMI on November 18, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Tibrina Hobson / Stringer via Getty Images

Hudson Westbrook continued to build momentum around his upcoming EP Exclusive in late January, pairing a national television debut with the ongoing success of his breakout single “House Again.” The track remained inside the country music top 10 at the time of his national TV appearance, underscoring his rapid rise and growing mainstream attention.

Westbrook made his national television debut on The Today Show on Jan. 22, performing alongside his full band during the 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time hour. The appearance marked a major milestone in the promotional rollout for Exclusive and expanded his reach to a national morning audience.

Ahead of the performance, Westbrook announced the appearance, writing, “Going to be playing the @thetodayshow with the band tomorrow!” he posted on Instagram. “Who gonna watch me and the boys?” The post invited fans to tune in live and positioned the performance as a shared moment with his growing fan base.

The Today Show appearance was part of a broader promotional push leading up to the release of Exclusive, scheduled to arrive the next day. In the days prior, Westbrook shared clips from the EP's tracklist across social media, including “Lovin' on Me,” one of the project's five tracks.

“This Friday, can't wait for y'all to hear the whole album,” he wrote in another post, along with a clip of “Lovin' on Me,” one of the collection's five tracks.

With a top-10 single still climbing, a completed national TV debut, and new music rolling out, Westbrook's January campaign signaled a pivotal moment in his early career as he moved from breakout buzz into broader national visibility.

