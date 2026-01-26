This Day in Country History: January 26

Country music artists have received several wins at the American Music Awards and the GRAMMY Awards on Jan. 26. Jake Owens and Tom T. Hall got recognition for their contribution to society, and Miranda Lambert married her second husband.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

The American Music Awards and GRAMMY Awards had big winners on Jan. 26, including:

1998: George Strait's album Carrying Your Love With Me won Favorite Country Album at the American Music Awards. The winner for Favorite Country Band/Duo/Group went to Alabama, and Lee Ann Womack took home Favorite Country New Artist. Strait also won Favorite Country Male Artist, and Reba McEntire won Favorite Country Female Artist.

2014: At the 56th Annual GRAMMY Awards, Kacey Musgraves' "Merry Go 'Round" won Best Country Song, The Civil Wars won Best Country Duo or Group Performance for "From This Valley," and Best Country Album went to Kacey Musgraves for her Same Trailer Different Park.

Cultural Milestones

Country music artists were recognized for their work and their contribution to society on Jan. 26.

2019: Jake Owen was given the Randy Owen Angels Among Us Award. Owens was given this award for his contribution to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. For years, Owen has spent time at the hospital visiting pediatric patients and participating in fundraising events for the hospital.

2021: Singer/songwriter Tom T. Hall, known for writing the big hit "Harper Valley P.T.A." recorded by Jeannie C. Riley, was a recipient of the Kentucky Governor's Awards in the Arts. This award is granted to artists who have helped build community through their art.

Notable Recordings and Performances

From an album Platinum certification to a performance by the Oak Ridge Boys, these were notable events for Jan. 26.

2006: Garth Brooks' album Double Live received a 2x Platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). This album first got a Gold certification on Dec. 17, 1998, and on Nov. 14, 2023, the RIAA gave Double Live a 23x Platinum certification.

2014: The Oak Ridge Boys performed at The Grand 1894 Opera House in Galveston, Texas. On their setlist were songs like "Lucky Moon" and "Heart of Mine."

Industry Changes and Challenges

A new record label and a wedding happened on this day.

2017: Sony Music announced it was partnering with Jason Owen and songwriter Shane McAnally to relaunch Sony Music's label, Monument Records. The label's initial signings were with the "Around the Sun" singer Hunter Hayes and the "Snow Day" singer Caitlyn Smith.

2019: Miranda Lambert married Brendan McLoughlin in Nashville. Lambert was previously married to Blake Shelton, but they divorced in 2015. She met McLoughlin in 2018, and within three months, they were married.