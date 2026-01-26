Win Tickets To Zac Brown Band!

Backstage Country
Country 102.5 wants to send you to one of the biggest country concerts of the summer — Zac Brown Band live at Fenway Park in Boston on August 2, 2026!

If you’ve ever been to a Zac Brown Band show, you know they bring the energy every single time. From their incredible musicianship to their crowd-favorite setlists, they turn every concert into an unforgettable night. Whether they’re jamming out to “Chicken Fried” and “Toes” or delivering heartfelt performances of “Colder Weather” and “Free,” the band knows how to keep the crowd singing and the good vibes rolling.

Winning tickets to this show means you’ll be there for one of Boston’s most iconic summer nights — live country music under the Fenway lights, thousands of fans on their feet, and that feeling when the entire stadium sings along to every word. It’s everything you love about live music — great songs, great people, and an atmosphere you can’t find anywhere else.

Zac Brown Band has built a reputation for putting on concerts that blend country, rock, and a little southern soul into a performance that’s pure fun. With killer harmonies, incredible instrumentals, and a lineup of hits that never misses, this show is a can’t-miss event for any country fan in New England.

Don’t miss your shot to be part of it.

Register To Win Below for your chance at a pair of tickets to see Zac Brown Band live at Fenway Park in Boston on August 2, brought to you by Country 102.5!\

Get your tickets here!

