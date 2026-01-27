Interview: Stephen Wilson Jr. Wrote a Song About a Man the World Forgot

One thing is for sure after getting the chance to chat with him: Stephen Wilson Jr. doesn't write songs so much as he captures them.

When I caught up with Wilson ahead of his Boston stop at the House of Blues on March 18, our conversation quickly centered on his new single "Gary," a song that's already standing out for its raw storytelling and restless urgency. While the now familiar origin story begins with a memorial billboard on the side of the road, Wilson says the song itself arrived in a sudden emotional rush.

"It came out in an emotional wave," he told me. "The first thing that fell out was that line 'there ain't a lot of boys named Gary these days.' I just started signing the chorus exactly how it exists now and recorded it into my phone."

Wilson writes lyrics before touching an instrument, and "Gary" was no exception. Once the chorus appeared, the rest followed quickly. He compares songwriting to "capturing lightning in a mason jar," something that only works if you're ready when the moment hits.

"You don't get to schedule it," he said. "My job is just to stay disciplined and show up when it does."

The name Gary turned out to be far more universal than Wilson initially expected. Approaching it with what he jokingly calls his "recovering microbiologist" mindset, he tested the song night after night in front of crowds of all sizes. "The results were conclusive," he laughed. "The Gary phenomenon is real. People instantly picture the same guy."

That guy, Wilson explains, is the fixer. The one who shows up when everything breaks. "We still run on plumbing, HVAC, combustion engines, septic tanks," he said. "Your phone isn't fixing that. When your septic tank blows, nothing else matters. Then a guy named Gary shows up, fixes your life, you hand him a couple hundred bucks, and he drives away."

And that's the problem.

"We don't celebrate those people," Wilson told me. "We've made heroes out of the wrong folks. Meanwhile, the real heroes keep everything running and disappear back into the background."

That idea extends beyond the lyrics and into the sound of "Gary." The song moves with a sense of urgency that never lets up, something Wilson says was very intentional. "Gary's always been on the move," he explained. "His heart's racing, and literally, he's about to die from a heart attack. The world feels like it's spinning faster than he can keep up with, and he doesn't know where he belongs anymore."

By the end of the song, Gary's heart gives out. Not just physically, but emotionally. "He's broken," Wilson said. "And the truth is, fixers are products of brokenness. They learned how to fix things because they had to, not because they wanted to." It's a perspective that flips the idea of simplicity on its head. "People think those characters are simple because they don't talk much about themselves," he said. "But there's so much art and pain in that world. The greatest stories live in those cracks."

That depth is what makes "Gary" hit so hard live, and what fans in Boston can expect when Wilson brings the song to the House of Blues this March. It's not just a performance. It's a reckoning with the people we rely on and too often overlook.