Zach Top Performs National Anthem Ahead of NFC Championship Game

Singer-songwriter and Washington native Zach Top performs the National Anthem prior to a game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship game
Zach Top proudly represented his home state as he sang the National Anthem at Lumen Field before the Seattle Seahawks’ NFC Championship game against the Los Angeles Rams. 

An Unforgettable Performance 

Seattle Seahawks’ official social media accounts shared a video of Top and captioned it with, “Honored to have Zach Top perform the national anthem at Lumen Field today.” Top chose to sing the anthem acoustically, a creative choice that proved to be the right one. Midway through the anthem, country music and football fans erupted into appreciative applause.

Zach Top delivers STUNNING rendition of National Anthem before Rams vs. Seahawks NFC Championship

Aside from Top, another Washington native also performed during the Halftime Show, presented by Columbia Bank. Tucker Wetmore, who described the performance as a “bucket list item” and a “dream come true,” posted a carousel of behind-the-scenes photos and videos of the event. Captioned, “Two words.. Go. Hawks.” Wetmore uploaded a photo of him performing onstage, praying with his team backstage, a photo with Top, and one with Chris Pratt, who is a diehard Seahawks fan. 

The Seahawks defeated the Rams, 31-27, and are bound for Super Bowl LX to face the New England Patriots. 

Top’s appearance at the NFC Championship Game marks his first performance of the year. He’s set to hit the road again for the European leg of his Cold Beer & Country Music Tour and is also scheduled to headline Country Thunder 2026 alongside Gavin Adcock, Lainey Wilson, Brooks & Dunn, and more. 

