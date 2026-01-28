The Simpsons Reveals Guest Cast for 800th Episode; Includes Kevin Bacon, Boyz II Men, and More

SPRINGFIELD, VT – JULY 21: Characters from the film pose for photos during the hometown premiere of “The Simpsons Movie” on July 21, 2007 in Springfield, Vermont. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images for 20th Century Fox)

Has it really been 800 episodes of The Simpsons? YES! And for the celebration of this major milestone, The Simpsons is announcing its all-star cast for the special event.

The Simpsons Celebrate 800 Episodes

Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie will be getting some exclusive guests for the big day. Entertainment Weekly first announced that the guest star lineup includes a full list of superstars.

Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson will voice Adrienne, Kevin Bacon will play a Philly concierge, Philly native Questlove will appear, and more. Plus, Boyz II Men will sing a new version of the opening serenade for the show. They will also sing a new version of the end title music playing over the closing credits.

The 800th episode will air on Sunday, February 16th. Viewers will see the family travel to The National Dog Show in Philadelphia and get wrapped up in controversial adventures. "Marge’s crusade to get the family dog in better shape leads to her entering Santa’s Little Helper in canine agility competitions and a trip to the National Dog Show in Philadelphia," the description reads.

The Simpsons History

The animated television sitcom first premiered on December 17, 1989. The show was an immediate hit. It later became the first Fox series to land in the top 30 ratings in a season.

The Simpsons has always been controversial, addressing many topics from politics to crime. At the beginning, many parents disagreed with the standard that the show set and the examples it set for young children. In 1992, President George H. W. Bush said, "We are going to keep on trying to strengthen the American family, to make American families a lot more like the Waltons and a lot less like the Simpsons."