Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Lainey Wilson Documentary Coming to Netflix April 22

Country music superstar Lainey Wilson has a career that most artists dream of. Chart-topping hits, major awards, sold-out tours, and a loyal fanbase that keeps growing by the day. But her journey…

Yvette Dela Cruz
Lainey Wilson performs onstage during the 2025 American Music Awards at BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Country music superstar Lainey Wilson has a career that most artists dream of. Chart-topping hits, major awards, sold-out tours, and a loyal fanbase that keeps growing by the day. But her journey to the top wasn’t without hardship, and now she's telling her story in a new documentary: Lainey Wilson: Keepin’ Country Cool is coming to Netflix. 

From Small-Town Roots to Global Stardom 

Wilson said of her documentary airing on the giant streaming platform, “I couldn’t be more excited that this documentary is going to be on Netflix. This was such a special project to make, and I hope that folks who watch it see that no dream is too big and that staying true to who you are will always lead you exactly where you’re meant to be.” 

Produced by Teton Ridge Entertainment, Sandbox Studios, and MakeMake in association with Shark Pig Studios, the film is scheduled for a global release on April 22.  

What Fans Can Expect 

Fans can expect to see Wilson’s journey to become one of country music’s most famous stars, including her struggles and difficulties. The documentary will also highlight how Wilson stayed true to herself and how it led to her success. 

Director Amy Scott shared, “What began as a fever dream project became an intimate journey with one of the most dynamic and fascinating artists of today. Lainey’s story is deeply personal, wildly inspiring, and rooted in authenticity, and I can’t imagine a better platform to share it with the world.” 

Lainey WilsonNetflix
Yvette Dela CruzWriter
Related Stories
Country Music Absent From Top GRAMMY Categories as 68th Awards Approach
MusicCountry Music Absent From Top GRAMMY Categories as 68th Awards ApproachJennifer Eggleston
A split image of Marty Raybon of Shenandoah on the left and Luke Bryan on the right.
MusicShenandoah Presents Luke Bryan With No. 1 Plaque at Mexico Beach ConcertJennifer Eggleston
Reba McEntire and Rex Linn arrive during the annual Paley Honors Fall Gala at The Beverly Hilton
MusicRex Linn Scared Fiancée Reba McEntire on 6th AnniversaryYvette Dela Cruz
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect