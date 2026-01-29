Lainey Wilson Documentary Coming to Netflix April 22

Country music superstar Lainey Wilson has a career that most artists dream of. Chart-topping hits, major awards, sold-out tours, and a loyal fanbase that keeps growing by the day. But her journey to the top wasn’t without hardship, and now she's telling her story in a new documentary: Lainey Wilson: Keepin’ Country Cool is coming to Netflix.

From Small-Town Roots to Global Stardom

Wilson said of her documentary airing on the giant streaming platform, “I couldn’t be more excited that this documentary is going to be on Netflix. This was such a special project to make, and I hope that folks who watch it see that no dream is too big and that staying true to who you are will always lead you exactly where you’re meant to be.”

Produced by Teton Ridge Entertainment, Sandbox Studios, and MakeMake in association with Shark Pig Studios, the film is scheduled for a global release on April 22.

What Fans Can Expect

Fans can expect to see Wilson’s journey to become one of country music’s most famous stars, including her struggles and difficulties. The documentary will also highlight how Wilson stayed true to herself and how it led to her success.