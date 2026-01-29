Teddy Swims Announces Summer 2026 East Coast Tour With Coachella, Stagecoach and Bonnaroo Appearances

Teddy Swims has announced a Summer 2026 East Coast headline tour, alongside a major festival circuit spanning spring and early summer, culminating in headline shows across multiple states. The run follows a landmark year of chart success and award recognition, positioning the tour as one of the most anticipated live schedules of 2026.

Festival appearances begin in April with performances at Coachella and Stagecoach in California, making the artist the only act scheduled to appear at both events at the Empire Polo Grounds. Additional April and May appearances include the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and BottleRock, with further festival dates leading into June.

The headline portion of the tour launches in June, with shows stretching from Connecticut to Tennessee. Confirmed headline dates include June 9 in Norfolk, Virginia; June 10 in North Charleston, South Carolina; and June 12 in Easley, South Carolina. The run concludes with a high-profile appearance at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on June 13.

Presale for the Summer 2026 tour started yesterday at 9 a.m. local time. General on-sale tickets open Jan. 30 at 9 a.m. local time through the artist's official website. Tickets will be available through Ticketmaster, AXS, and additional authorized outlets.

The tour arrives as the artist earns a nomination for Best Pop Vocal Album for I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2), marking a follow-up nomination during GRAMMY weekend. This follows a first-ever GRAMMY nomination in 2025 for Best New Artist, setting the stage for continued recognition at the 68th Annual GRAMMY Awards.