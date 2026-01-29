Zac Brown Band Code Word Contest!

Summer in Boston just got even better—Country 102.5 is sending you to see Zac Brown Band live at Fenway Park on August 2nd!

There’s nothing quite like a Zac Brown Band show under the lights at Fenway. From crowd-favorite anthems like “Chicken Fried,” “Knee Deep,” and “Homegrown,” to the high-energy jams and heartfelt moments that make every concert unforgettable—this is one of the summer’s most anticipated country shows.

Want to win your way in? Here’s how:

Listen weekdays at approximately 7a, 11a, 1p, 3p & 5p for the special code word.

When you hear it, you'll have 20 minutes to enter it below for your chance to win a pair of tickets.

The more code words you enter, the more chances you have to score your way into Fenway!

It’s that simple—Listen To Win!

Zac Brown Band has a way of turning every show into a celebration. The harmonies, musicianship, and energy they bring to the stage make for an incredible night that’s pure live music joy. You’ll be surrounded by thousands of fans, all singing along, with that unbeatable summer-in-Boston vibe only Fenway Park can deliver.

So whether you’ve seen them before or it’s your first time, this is the show everyone will be talking about. Don’t miss your chance to be part of it—tune in, listen for those code words, and get ready for one of the best country concerts of the year.

