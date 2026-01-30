Atlanta Braves and Live Nation Announce Braves Country Fest 2026 at Truist Park

The Atlanta Braves, in partnership with Live Nation, have announced Braves Country Fest presented by Truist, a new day-long celebration of Braves Country and country music scheduled for Saturday, June 13 at Truist Park. The inaugural festival will feature free daytime activations across The Battery Atlanta, culminating in a ticketed main concert inside the stadium.

"It has been our goal to create Atlanta Braves experiences that extend beyond the game of baseball, and Braves Country Fest presented by Truist will be an incredible celebration of the rich country music culture that permeates throughout Braves Country," said Braves President and Chief Executive Officer Derek Schiller. "We designed The Battery Atlanta and Truist Park for events like this, allowing us to engage fans and showcase celebrated artists in an environment unlike any other. We believe this will become a destination event for fans across Braves Country while helping support the incredible work of the Atlanta Braves Foundation," he continued.

A portion of ticket sales from Braves Country Fest will benefit the Atlanta Braves Foundation, reinforcing the organization's commitment to community impact alongside large-scale entertainment programming.

The festival's star-studded lineup blends modern country hitmakers with rising voices, headlined by Cody Johnson, with additional performances from Ella Langley, ERNEST, and Mackenzie Carpenter. As an inaugural event, Braves Country Fest is designed to merge baseball culture with contemporary country music in a single immersive experience.

"Live Nation is proud to partner with the Atlanta Braves in hosting the first Braves Country Fest," said Chairman of Live Nation Georgia Peter Conlon. "By bringing together the most talented artists in country music with one of the best venues in the country, we are able to create an unforgettable and meaningful fan experience while supporting the community and showcasing the genre's continued growth."