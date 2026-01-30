Ben’s Friday Soundcheck – Who Are The McArthur’s?

It's time for another Friday Soundcheck, and this week is stacked from top to bottom. From an all-time collab that came together way faster than it should have, to a deluxe album drop that adds real depth, plus a rising artist hitting his stride and a feel-good song climbing fast.

Hot Off The Press

The headline this week belongs to HARDY, Tim McGraw, Eric Church, and Morgan Wallen with their new collaboration "McArthur"

According to HARDY, this one came together almost unbelievably fast. Written on a Friday, sent out on a Monday, and suddenly Eric Church, Morgan Wallen, and Tim McGraw were all in. It's one of those moments where even the guy who wrote the song is stepping back like, "how did I end up on this track?" Absolute legendary lineup, and it sure sounds like it.

Also new this week:

Ella Langley - "Dandelion"

ERNEST - "Lorelei"

Josh Ross - "Bar and Back"

Album Drop

Jenna Paulette extends her sophomore album with a deluxe edition featuring 20 songs, adding seven new tracks and collaborations with John Morgan, Jake Worthington, and Ashley McBryde.

Rising Star Spotlight

Vincent Mason's debut album There I Go is out now, and "Wish You Well" holds a unique place in his catalog. It's the only song he's ever recorded that he didn't write. It's currently racing up the charts.

On Your Radar

Sometimes the simplest songs are the hardest to write, and Chris Janson says this one took some real work. "Me and a Beer" is the lead single from his new album Wild Horses, and it taps into the laid-back, everyman vibe.

On This Day

A quick rewind to some former chart-toppers: