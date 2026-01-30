Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Ben’s Friday Soundcheck – Who Are The McArthur’s?

It’s time for another Friday Soundcheck, and this week is stacked from top to bottom. From an all-time collab that came together way faster than it should have, to a…

Ben

It's time for another Friday Soundcheck, and this week is stacked from top to bottom. From an all-time collab that came together way faster than it should have, to a deluxe album drop that adds real depth, plus a rising artist hitting his stride and a feel-good song climbing fast.

Hot Off The Press

The headline this week belongs to HARDY, Tim McGraw, Eric Church, and Morgan Wallen with their new collaboration "McArthur"

According to HARDY, this one came together almost unbelievably fast. Written on a Friday, sent out on a Monday, and suddenly Eric Church, Morgan Wallen, and Tim McGraw were all in. It's one of those moments where even the guy who wrote the song is stepping back like, "how did I end up on this track?" Absolute legendary lineup, and it sure sounds like it.

Also new this week:

  • Ella Langley - "Dandelion"
  • ERNEST - "Lorelei"
  • Josh Ross - "Bar and Back"

Album Drop

Jenna Paulette extends her sophomore album with a deluxe edition featuring 20 songs, adding seven new tracks and collaborations with John Morgan, Jake Worthington, and Ashley McBryde.

Rising Star Spotlight

Vincent Mason's debut album There I Go is out now, and "Wish You Well" holds a unique place in his catalog. It's the only song he's ever recorded that he didn't write. It's currently racing up the charts.

On Your Radar

Sometimes the simplest songs are the hardest to write, and Chris Janson says this one took some real work. "Me and a Beer" is the lead single from his new album Wild Horses, and it taps into the laid-back, everyman vibe.

On This Day

A quick rewind to some former chart-toppers:

  • 1 Year Ago: Dan + Shay – Bigger Houses
  • 5 Years Ago: Luke Combs – Better Together
  • 10 Years Ago: Brothers Osborne – Stay A Little Longer
  • 15 Years Ago: Kenny Chesney – Somewhere With You (2nd week at No. 1)
  • 20 Years Ago: Carrie Underwood – Jesus, Take The Wheel
Eric ChurchHardymcarthurMorgan WallenTim McGraw
BenWriter
Hi, I’m Ben! I was born and raised in Massachusetts and have been a huge country music fan for as long as I can remember. Join me weekday afternoons from 3-8p on Country 102.5!
Related Stories
People walk in the roads during a snowfall. Country music stars are among those affected by the snow and power outages in Nashville.
MusicCountry Music Stars in Nashville Among Those Affected by Storm, Power OutagesYvette Dela Cruz
Luke Bryan performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium
MusicLuke Bryan Brings ‘2026 Farm Tour’ to the West CoastYvette Dela Cruz
Kid Rock speaks during a subcommittee hearing with the Senate Committee
MusicKid Rock Testifies Before Congress for ‘Hardworking’ Fans of Live MusicYvette Dela Cruz
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect