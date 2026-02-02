This Day in Country History: February 2

Rolling into the month, Feb. 2 had lots of milestones, including pop star Beyoncé winning Album of the Year for her country music-inspired album, Cowboy Carter. Other notable landmark events on this day were Cody Johnson and Dierks Bentley's performances and Willie Nelson settling his debt with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Luke Combs, Beyoncé, Chris Stapleton, and Kacey Musgraves had milestones, including:

The "When It Rains It Pours" singer Luke Combs headlined the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. This was a stop on his Don't Tempt Me With a Good Time tour. Ashley McBryde opened for Combs. 2025: At the GRAMMY Awards, Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter album won Album of the Year. Chris Stapleton's "It Takes a Woman" took home Best Country Solo Performance, and Best Country Song went to Kacey Musgraves' "The Architect." Billy Strings won Best Bluegrass Album for Live Vol. 1, and Best Americana Album went to Sierra Ferrell for Trail of Flowers.

Cultural Milestones

Tim McGraw and Roy Clark had cultural milestones on this day.

Superstar Tim McGraw performed live on the PBS TV show Austin City Limits (ACL). This was the first time McGraw was on this beloved show. McGraw sang hits like "Live Like You Were Dying" and "Something Like That." ACL is the longest-running TV show and has received the National Medal of Arts, recognizing the show for its artistic excellence. 2012: The legendary Roy Clark played the fiddle at the opening of the Northeast Technology Center in Claremore, Oklahoma. The event included a ribbon-cutting for the new music school named after Clark, and teachers hold the music classes at night so people who work during the day can attend the classes.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Nashville's Ryman Auditorium and Bridgestone Arena had significant performances on Feb. 2.

The "Drunk on a Plane" singer Dierks Bentley played the legendary Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. The Del McCoury Band opened for Bentley, along with Karen Fairchild of the group Little Big Town. After this show, the Ryman replaced the 61-year-old wooden stage floor. 2024: Cody Johnson performed to a sold-out audience at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. The “People in the Back” singer had Justin Moore and Dillon Carmichael open for his show, and as a surprise, Johnson brought Brooks & Dunn to perform with him.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Willie Nelson and Eddie Montgomery had industry changes and challenges on this day, including:

Willie Nelson finally settled his debt with the IRS. The IRS had previously stated that Nelson owed $32 million in back taxes, and in November 1990, it seized many of Nelson's assets. After negotiating a deal, the IRS agreed to accept $9 million from Nelson. 2018: Eddie Montgomery made his solo debut at the Grand Ole Opry. Montgomery was part of the duo Montgomery Gentry, but Troy Gentry died on Sept. 8, 2017, in a helicopter crash, resulting in Eddie Montgomery going solo.