Evan Honer Releases Deluxe Album With Five New Tracks, Closes Red Era

Jennifer Eggleston
Evan Honer performs during Extra Innings Festival 2025 at Tempe Beach &amp; Arts Park on February 28, 2025 in Tempe, Arizona.
Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage via Getty Images

Singer-songwriter Honer closes the chapter on his Everything I Wanted era with the release of Everything I Wanted (& more). This deluxe edition adds new material while reframing the original project's story. The collection arrives as a symbolic endpoint to what he has described as his "red era," emphasizing intimacy, vulnerability, and reflection as he looks ahead to what comes next.

"Musically, it's really just the end of this chapter, and the end of everything I wanted, and all these songs that I feel belong on this project," Honer tells PEOPLE.

The deluxe set expands the album with three new songs — "Die a Drunk," "Lying to Your Face" (featuring Sierra Carson), and "For Myself" — alongside two reimagined tracks. The new material is deeply personal, with "Die a Drunk" exploring sobriety and family history. Honer created the project in a garage studio with close collaborators Shane Travis and Garrett Hall, alongside a wider circle of musician friends.

"The whole story of Everything I Wanted is more or less the story of finally giving love a shot," Honer shares of the album he created in a garage studio alongside close collaborators Shane Travis and Garrett Hall, as well as a team of other musically-inclined friends. "So those are the songs that I guess didn't technically make it [on the original album], but I still love those songs so much, so I wanted to share them," he adds.

Ahead of the deluxe release, Honer reworked the title track with flipturn and collaborated with Winyah on a new version of "Lose a Friend," continuing a pattern of reinterpretation. The sound leans further into alternative and indie-pop textures while remaining grounded in folk-country storytelling. A 2026 North American tour will follow, with stops including the 9:30 Club, The Danforth Theatre, and The Fillmore.

Honer has gained notable fame in the alt-country/folk music genre after releasing Jersey Giant in 2022, West on I-10 in 2023, and Fighting For in 2024. Everything I Wanted (& more) illustrates how serious he is about writing stories through music and demonstrates his willingness to create music outside the limits of his specified genre, regardless of what style he decides to use next.

Evan HonerShane Travis
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
