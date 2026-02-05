Carter Faith To Open for Post Malone on 2026 Stadium Tour

Carter Faith announced she will join Post Malone and Jelly Roll on the 2026 leg of The Big A** Stadium Tour, a milestone she shared through an Instagram Reel reflecting on her career arc. In the video, Faith noted that her high school self would be "freaking out" at the news, having once covered Malone's songs at 18 and now touring with him at 25.

"I used to cover his songs at my bar gig when I was 18," Faith, 25, shared while toting her guitar. "This one is for her." She then delivered a soulful acoustic rendition of Malone's 2018 hit "Better Now."

Faith expanded on the moment in her caption, describing recent financial stress while building her own stage props and the surprise message that changed everything. "A couple months ago, i was buying lace and fake birds at michael's to make my own stage props. i was stressing cause it was almost time to pay my rent and I spent way too much lol. when i was in the checkout line i saw post had dm'd me and said he liked my song bar star, and i laughed cause i thought it was fake."

"it was not fake and now im gonna tour the country with him," Faith continued, before adding, "but im still gonna make my own stage props i cant wait wowwww."

Malone's stadium tour previously ran in 2025 with Jelly Roll and Sierra Ferrell, spanning dates from Salt Lake City to London. The newly announced 2026 leg is scheduled from April through July. Tickets for the 2026 run go on sale Feb. 6 at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sale access opening the same day and time through Malone's official site.

Faith's momentum follows a banner year. Her 2025 album Cherry Valley earned strong critical acclaim, with Rolling Stone naming it among the year's best country and Americana records and Music Row recognizing her as Discovery Artist of the Year for 2025.