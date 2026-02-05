Country 102.5 Unplugged: Gavin Adcock

We are giving you access that money can't buy! Get for for Country 102.5 Unplugged with Gavin Adcock!

This will be an ultra exclusive, private stripped down acoustic performance with one of country music's fast rising stars for Country 102.5 listeners only!

It's all happening February 24th at Six String Grill & Stage in Foxboro. But here's the thing....there are no tickets to buy, the only way in is to WIN!

Starting Monday, listen to Ben at 3pm, 4pm and 5pm. When you hear the cue to call, be the 25th caller to 888-819-1025 and score your personal invitations to the show!

And, we have a bonus chance for you to win below! This event is 21+.

Country 102.5 Unplugged with Gavin Adcock is presented by Keches Law, The Official Law Firm of the New England Patriots.

About Gavin:

Gavin Adcock is one of country music’s fastest-rising stars, blending raw, autobiographical lyrics with a gritty Southern rock edge. Raised on a cattle farm in Watkinsville, Georgia, Adcock originally dreamed of riding bulls or playing professional football. However, a severe knee injury during his time as a defensive tackle at Georgia Southern University shifted his focus to songwriting while he healed.

Since his 2021 debut, he has amassed over one billion global streams, propelled by the massive success of the RIAA Platinum-certified hit "A Cigarette". His major-label debut, Actin’ Up Again (2024), became the year’s top-streaming country debut by a solo male artist, followed quickly by the 24-track epic Own Worst Enemy in 2025. Recently nominated for the ACM New Male Artist of the Year, Adcock continues to sell out headlining tours and join superstars like Morgan Wallen on the road.