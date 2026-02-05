Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

HARDY Calls Tim McGraw Collaboration ‘A Bucket-List Moment’

For HARDY, checking off career milestones has been normal: chart-topping hits, sold-out tours, and winning major country music awards. But collaborating with Tim McGraw hits different. The hitmaker opened up to Billboard about…

Yvette Dela Cruz
HARDY speaks onstage during the 14th CMA Triple Play Awards at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum
Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

For HARDY, checking off career milestones has been normal: chart-topping hits, sold-out tours, and winning major country music awards. But collaborating with Tim McGraw hits different. The hitmaker opened up to Billboard about working with the legendary artist on the new track, “McArthur.”

The Star-Studded Collab 

In case you missed it, country music fans went wild with theories after HARDY, McGraw, Morgan Wallen, and Eric Church all posted similar cryptic images on Instagram late last month.  

Come to find out, the posts were a hint at the musicians' collaborative song, “McArthur,” which dropped a few days later. The track follows four generations of farmers: McGraw as John McArthur, Church as Junior McArthur, HARDY as Jones McArthur, and Wallen as Hunter McArthur, the youngest. 

The verses paint a picture of generations of farmers working the land and how important it is to the family, and the tradition of passing it down to their sons: “My bloodline, it bled on this ground / Soon we all find that's where we're bound / And father time don’t leave anyone out / When you pass on, what you gonna pass down?”  

However, when it was Hunter’s turn to carry that legacy, he was faced with a tempting offer and considered selling the land instead: “I'm Hunter McArthur and the deal looks good / In eighteen months this’ll be a neighborhood / I got a million dollar line I could sign my name on.”  

'A Bucket-List Moment'  

In an interview with Billboard, HARDY shared how much it meant to him that McGraw said yes to the song after pitching to the country superstar many times over the years. “Tim, I just could not get him to bite on anything,” HARDY said. “And that’s what makes Tim Tim. He’s always had such amazing songs. He’s very picky, because he’s just got a career of phenomenal songs, and so I took that as like a challenge for me to get him to bite on something — and finally he did. So, it’s definitely a bucket-list moment for me.”  

Listen to the iconic song below.  

HARDY, Eric Church, Morgan Wallen, Tim McGraw - McArthur (Lyric Video) 
Eric ChurchHardyMorgan WallenTim McGraw
Yvette Dela CruzWriter
Related Stories
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton perform onstage during the 27th Annual Power of Love Gala
MusicBlake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Face Off Over Las Vegas Residency Ticket SalesYvette Dela Cruz
Hunter Hayes speaks during The Drop: Hunter Hayes at GRAMMY Museum L.A. Live
MusicHunter Hayes Discusses His Latest Release ‘Too Late’Yvette Dela Cruz
Ella Langley performs onstage in Nashville, Tennessee
MusicElla Langley Debuts New Track ‘Lovin’ Life Again’Yvette Dela Cruz
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect