Tim McGraw Code Word Contest!

Country 102.5 is giving you the chance to treat yourself to the ultimate summer concert treat — a pair of tickets to see Tim McGraw live at Fenway Park on July 30!

Tim McGraw is bringing his signature voice, chart-topping hits, and undeniable stage presence to one of the most iconic venues in the country. It’s a concert that promises to be full of heart, energy, and moments you’ll be talking about long after the final encore. From fan favorites like “Something Like That” and “I Like It, I Love It” to powerful songs like “Humble and Kind” and “Live Like You Were Dying,” this show will have Fenway Park singing along all night.

Here’s how you can win:

Listen weekdays at approximately 8a, 11a, 1p, 3p, and 5p for the special code word.

When you hear it, you’ll have 20 minutes to enter it below for your chance to win.

Winning these tickets means giving yourself — or someone you love — an unforgettable summer night out in Boston. Picture warm weather, great company, and thousands of fans coming together for one incredible show.

Why you’ll want to be there:

Tim McGraw is one of country music’s most celebrated performers, with over 80 million albums sold worldwide.

Expect a setlist filled with career-defining hits and new favorites.

Fenway Park offers an unbeatable summer concert atmosphere right in the heart of Boston.

So, as you’re patiently waiting for summer, turn up Boston’s Hottest Country for your chance to win.

Listen To Win a pair of tickets to see Tim McGraw live at Fenway Park on July 30!