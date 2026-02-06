Backstage Country
Ben’s Friday Soundcheck – Megan Drops The Title Track

Ben

Another Friday, another stack of new country to dig into.

Hot Off The Press

A busy release week with plenty of new music worth a listen:

  • Megan Moroney - "Cloud 9"
  • Koe Wetzel - "Time Goes On"
  • Gavin Adcock - "Colorblind"
  • George Birge feat. Luke Bryan - "Ride, Ride, Ride"
  • Zach John King - "Get To Drinkin'"

Album Drop

No full album releases this week, but next week is shaping up to be big.

Coming next week:

  • Eric Church - Evangeline vs. The Machine: Comes Alive (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
  • Caroline Jones - Good Omen

Rising Star Spotlight

Tucker Wetmore's high energy song "Brunette" has been gaining serious traction, flying up the chart and now sitting just outside the Top 25.

On Your Radar

Max McNown's new song "Better Me For You (Brown Eyes)" is sitting inside the top 10 and it continues to prove that the song has real legs.

On This Day

A quick rewind to some No. 1s on this day in years past:

1 Year Ago: Morgan Wallen – Love Somebody

5 Years Ago: Luke Combs – Better Together (2nd week at No. 1)

10 Years Ago: Luke Bryan feat. Karen Fairchild – Home Alone Tonight

15 Years Ago: Kenny Chesney – Somewhere With You (3rd week at No. 1)

20 Years Ago: Carrie Underwood – Jesus, Take The Wheel (2nd week at No. 1)

BenWriter
Hi, I’m Ben! I was born and raised in Massachusetts and have been a huge country music fan for as long as I can remember. Join me weekday afternoons from 3-8p on Country 102.5!
