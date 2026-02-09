Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Lainey Wilson Treats New Zealand Fans with Performance of New Song ‘Can’t Sit Still’

In case you missed the not-so-subtle hints, Lainey Wilson went all out teasing her new song “Can’t Sit Still.” She even launched a dedicated website, cantsitstill.com, giving fans an early chance…

Yvette Dela Cruz
Lainey Wilson performs onstage during the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center
Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images

In case you missed the not-so-subtle hints, Lainey Wilson went all out teasing her new song “Can’t Sit Still.” She even launched a dedicated website, cantsitstill.com, giving fans an early chance to listen. However, Wilson’s New Zealand fans were luckier; they got to hear the song performed live for the first time.  

Lainey Wilson Takes Whirlwind Tour Global

While on tour in New Zealand, the 33-year-old singer-songwriter sang about having a restless soul and how she “can’t sit still.” The track, with its upbeat melody and repetitive lyrics, the song will surely be one of Wilson’s hits in the future.  

Aside from debuting the new song, her performance in New Zealand was historic. The tour marks Wilson’s first arena shows in Australia and New Zealand, bringing her Southern charm and powerful vocals to international stages.   

Beyond hitting the road for her tour, Wilson is also gearing up for the premiere of her documentary, Lainey Wilson: Keepin’ Country Cool, which lands on Netflix April 22. 

Lainey Wilson
Yvette Dela CruzWriter
Related Stories
Keith Urban and Dolly Parton perform onstage
MusicDolly Parton, Keith Urban, and More to be Inducted in Musicians Hall of FameYvette Dela Cruz
Zach Bryan performs during the Quittin Time tour at Nissan Stadium
MusicZach Bryan Invites Christian McAffrey of the San Francisco 49ers to Madden Bowl PerformanceYvette Dela Cruz
Megan Moroney sits for an interview
MusicMegan Moroney Drops Title Track Ahead of ‘Cloud 9’ ReleaseYvette Dela Cruz
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect