Lainey Wilson Treats New Zealand Fans with Performance of New Song ‘Can’t Sit Still’

In case you missed the not-so-subtle hints, Lainey Wilson went all out teasing her new song “Can’t Sit Still.” She even launched a dedicated website, cantsitstill.com, giving fans an early chance to listen. However, Wilson’s New Zealand fans were luckier; they got to hear the song performed live for the first time.

Lainey Wilson Takes Whirlwind Tour Global

While on tour in New Zealand, the 33-year-old singer-songwriter sang about having a restless soul and how she “can’t sit still.” The track, with its upbeat melody and repetitive lyrics, the song will surely be one of Wilson’s hits in the future.

Aside from debuting the new song, her performance in New Zealand was historic. The tour marks Wilson’s first arena shows in Australia and New Zealand, bringing her Southern charm and powerful vocals to international stages.