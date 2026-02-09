Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

This Day in Country History: February 9

Key highlights from Feb. 9 were nominations for New Artist of the Year, a significant song receiving major recognition, and a couple of TV special airings with tributes and nods…

Kristina Hall
Little Big Town attend 10th Annual ACM Honors at the Ryman Auditorium
Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Key highlights from Feb. 9 were nominations for New Artist of the Year, a significant song receiving major recognition, and a couple of TV special airings with tributes and nods to artists in the country music industry. Waylon Jennings' drummer, Richie Albright, died on this day, and Little Big Town had a milestone in 2016.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Fans of country music rejoiced with these milestones from Feb. 9:

  • 2012: The Academy of Country Music (ACM) announced its nominations for the New Artist of the Year on this day. Hunter Hayes, Scott McCreery, and Brantley Gilbert were the nominees. The winners were presented at the 47th Annual ACM Awards.
  • 2016: Little Big Town's monster hit "Girl Crush" received a 2x Platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). By March 2025, this song had been given a 7x Platinum certification. In 2015, this song remained for 11 consecutive weeks on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart, setting a new record.

Cultural Milestones

Many artists influence future performers and society, just as we saw from these events on Feb. 9:

  • 2013: "The Tennessee Waltz" singer Patti Page received the GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award on this day. Page recorded this song in the 1950s, which helped reshape the Nashville music scene. With her clear voice and precise enunciation of words, Patti Page's style helped influence future artists like Trisha Yearwood and Kathy Mattea.
  • 2014: At The Night That Changed America: A GRAMMY Salute To The Beatles was aired, featuring performers Keith Urban, Brad Paisley, and John Mayer. This tribute was aired to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the Beatles' appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show.

Notable Recordings and Performances 

From record certifications to a star-studded pre-GRAMMY event, these were significant events from this day: 

  • 2019: At the pre-GRAMMY Gala event, hosted by the Recording Academy and industry legend Clive Davis, Florida Georgia Line performed their GRAMMY-nominated song with Bebe Rexha, "Meant to Be."  

Industry Changes and Challenges 

The music industry is fluid with many changes, including deaths that can have lasting effects, like these events from Feb. 9. 

  • 2013: CBS aired the special The GRAMMYs Will Go On: A Death In The Family. This show honored GRAMMY winners who had died, including Whitney Houston. She is known for her powerful performance of Dolly Parton's "I Will Always Love You" in the movie The Bodyguard. Houston died 24 hours before the show was to air. 
  • 2021: The legendary singer/songwriter/drummer Richie Albright died at the age of 81. Albright was the drummer for Waylon Jennings and backed superstars like Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash, and Tony Joe White. 

Awards, TV specials, and ceremonies highlighted the country music industry on Feb. 9. Record certifications from Feb. 9 confirmed the popularity of songs and helped honor the artists. 

Hunter HayesLittle Big TownScotty McCreeryThis Day In History
Kristina HallWriter
Related Stories
Zac Brown Band speak onstage at the 2009 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live
MusicThis Day in Country History: February 8Kristina Hall
Garth Brooks performs with Luke Combs at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2025 Stagecoach Festival
MusicThis Day in Country History: February 7Kristina Hall
Johnny Costello and Kimberly Perry of The Band Perry perform at Gibson Garage on October 08, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
MusicThe Band Perry Announces 19-Show Psycho Rodeo Tour After Hiatus, Promises More DatesJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect