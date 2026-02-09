This Day in Country History: February 9

Key highlights from Feb. 9 were nominations for New Artist of the Year, a significant song receiving major recognition, and a couple of TV special airings with tributes and nods to artists in the country music industry. Waylon Jennings' drummer, Richie Albright, died on this day, and Little Big Town had a milestone in 2016.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Fans of country music rejoiced with these milestones from Feb. 9:

The Academy of Country Music (ACM) announced its nominations for the New Artist of the Year on this day. Hunter Hayes, Scott McCreery, and Brantley Gilbert were the nominees. The winners were presented at the 47th Annual ACM Awards. 2016: Little Big Town's monster hit "Girl Crush" received a 2x Platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). By March 2025, this song had been given a 7x Platinum certification. In 2015, this song remained for 11 consecutive weeks on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart, setting a new record.

Cultural Milestones

Many artists influence future performers and society, just as we saw from these events on Feb. 9:

"The Tennessee Waltz" singer Patti Page received the GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award on this day. Page recorded this song in the 1950s, which helped reshape the Nashville music scene. With her clear voice and precise enunciation of words, Patti Page's style helped influence future artists like Trisha Yearwood and Kathy Mattea. 2014: At The Night That Changed America: A GRAMMY Salute To The Beatles was aired, featuring performers Keith Urban, Brad Paisley, and John Mayer. This tribute was aired to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the Beatles' appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show.

Notable Recordings and Performances

From record certifications to a star-studded pre-GRAMMY event, these were significant events from this day:

2019: At the pre-GRAMMY Gala event, hosted by the Recording Academy and industry legend Clive Davis, Florida Georgia Line performed their GRAMMY-nominated song with Bebe Rexha, "Meant to Be."

Industry Changes and Challenges

The music industry is fluid with many changes, including deaths that can have lasting effects, like these events from Feb. 9.

2013: CBS aired the special The GRAMMYs Will Go On: A Death In The Family. This show honored GRAMMY winners who had died, including Whitney Houston. She is known for her powerful performance of Dolly Parton's "I Will Always Love You" in the movie The Bodyguard. Houston died 24 hours before the show was to air.

2021: The legendary singer/songwriter/drummer Richie Albright died at the age of 81. Albright was the drummer for Waylon Jennings and backed superstars like Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash, and Tony Joe White.