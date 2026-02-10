Brian Kelley Releases ’93 In The Keys’ With Music Video

Brian Kelley releases a new solo track, “93 In The Keys,” across all streaming platforms via Nashville South Records, accompanied by an official music video. The release continues Kelley's exploration of a relaxed, beach-forward solo sound, blending a laid-back country groove with nostalgic summertime flavors and escapist energy.

“The first time I heard ‘93 In The Keys,' it felt like somebody reached into my head and pulled out a memory,” says Kelley. “I've always believed in great songwriting and the people who do it for a living, and this song connected with me right away.”

Lyrically, the track paints vivid coastal scenes and carefree summer moments, envisioning an escape to the Florida Keys with a loved one. The song emphasizes sun-soaked romance, seaside moonlight, and an all-night, unplugged atmosphere that recalls youthful freedom and being 19, anchored by the recurring “93 in the Keys” imagery.

Written by Summer Overstreet, Rian Ball, and Aaron Raitiere, “93 In The Keys” features warm rhythms, shimmering guitars, and breezy melodies. Katlin Owen produces the track and features background vocals from Mandi Sagal, reinforcing the easygoing, open-air feel that defines Kelley's current solo direction.

The official video adopts a home-movie style, opening with Kelley in everyday situations and then moving to beach scenes. The visual development of the music video reflects the song's emotional experience and highlights the happiness that accompanies nostalgia by providing insight into that environment, while also highlighting the feeling of freedom from one's everyday responsibilities.

Kelley's solo momentum continues beyond the release. He is set to perform the next Surf Post Sessions at the Tribe Kelley Surf Post in Grayton Beach, Florida. The intimate, backyard-style series has sold out more than 60 shows since launching in 2022.