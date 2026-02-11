Backstage Country
Riley Green Reveals He’s Yet to Spend Valentine’s Day with a Date

It might be difficult to believe that PEOPLE Magazine’s “Sexiest Country Star” Riley Green has yet to spend Valentine’s Day with a date. After all, his love life is talked about as…

Yvette Dela Cruz
Riley Green performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium
Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images

It might be difficult to believe that PEOPLE Magazine’s “Sexiest Country Star” Riley Green has yet to spend Valentine’s Day with a date. After all, his love life is talked about as much as his hits.   

The Ladies Linked to Him  

The reason why it’s hard to believe the country crooner has yet to celebrate St. Valentine’s holiday with a special someone is that there isn’t a shortage of lovely ladies linked to him. He was previously involved in a love triangle with Ella Langley and Megan Moroney. Fans even speculated that the ladies wrote songs about him, Langley’s massive and history-making hit “Choosin’ Texas,” and Moroney’s “Wish I Didn’t” and “Who Hurt You.”  

Green was also involved in another love triangle. He attended the CMA Awards with lifestyle and beauty influencer Bryana Ferringer, who is no stranger to country music romance. Ferringer previously dated country star Tucker Wetmore, who performed and teased his song, “Proving Me Right,” during the awards show, which was reportedly about Ferringer.  

Riley Green: 'I Don’t Know That I’ve Celebrated a Valentine’s Day with a Girl' 

In an interview with ABC News, the 37-year-old singer-songwriter admitted to not always being ready during any holidays. “I’m definitely a procrastinator when it comes to any holidays,” Green admitted. “A lot of my Christmas gifts get wrapped in newspaper.”  

He added, “And I don’t know that I’ve celebrated a Valentine’s Day with a girl, but I would imagine that if I did, it would go a lot like that. It would be a last-minute type of flower from the grocery store type situation.”  

For a guy who’s never spent Valentine’s Day with a lady, “Worst Way” proves he knows exactly how the perfect V-Day date should go. Listen to it below. 

Riley Green - Worst Way (Official Video)
Ella LangleyMegan MoroneyRiley Green
Yvette Dela CruzWriter
