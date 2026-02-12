Country Music Cruise Raises Nearly $58,000 for Hall of Fame Through Guitar Auction

The 2026 edition of the Country Music Cruise was a huge success with no tickets left over after raising almost $58,000 for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. Funds raised are helping support the museum's nonprofit mission to preserve the history of country music and expand access for the general public to the museum's exhibits, archival materials, and educational programming.

Sailing aboard the m/s Eurodam, the seven-day cruise featured performances by Josh Turner and a lineup of country artists across more than 100 live shows in seven venues. Programming included meet-and-greets, intimate artist interactions, and the return of the Grand Ole Opry at Sea. Television personality Nan Kelley provided onboard coverage of cruise events.

A highlight of the voyage was a live charity guitar auction that helped push the fundraising total to approximately $58,000. Two acoustic guitars signed by multiple artists led the bidding. Signatures included Country Music Hall of Fame members Randy Owen, Jimmy Fortune, Patty Loveless, and Josh Turner, among others.

Winning bidders Jeff King and Eric Blankenship each received one of the autographed guitars, along with an Honor Society membership to the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum and an invitation to attend a Medallion Ceremony. The Medallion Ceremony is the museum's formal induction event for new Hall of Fame members.

Celebrity chef Kevin Belton made his Country Music Cruise debut, presenting signature dishes and desserts as part of the onboard culinary experience. Event participants and organizers included Ryan Hallquist of the Hall of Fame; Mike Jason of StarVista LIVE; Jeff King and Eric Blankenship, the winning bidders; and Mike Robertson of the Country Music Cruise.

Founded by the Country Music Foundation, the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum is one of the foremost nonprofit cultural institutions in America devoted to preserving and interpreting the history of country music. It houses an extensive archive and provides additional facilities associated with country music in Nashville. The museum received the National Medal of Arts in 2024 and is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums.

StarVista LIVE produces the Country Music Cruise and other themed experiences, including the Malt Shop Memories Cruise and the Soul Train Cruise.