Gavin Adcock Code Word Contest!

Get ready for a weekend of winning with Country 102.5! We’re giving you the chance to score a pair of tickets to see Gavin Adcock live at Six Strings in Foxborough on February 24!

Here’s how to win: Listen this weekend at approximately 12:05p, 2:05p, 4:05p, and 6:05p on Saturday, and 11:05a, 1:05p, 3:05p, and 5:05p on Sunday for the special code word. When you hear it, you’ll have 20 minutes to enter it below for your shot at tickets to one of country’s most talked-about rising stars.

Gavin Adcock is bringing raw energy, relatable lyrics, and that unmistakable Southern style to Six Strings for one unforgettable night. Known for his blend of rock-infused country and unfiltered authenticity, his live shows hit with an energy that keeps fans talking long after the final song. Winning these tickets means you and a friend will be right in the middle of it — great music, good vibes, and a night that’s all about the fun of live country.

Six Strings is the perfect spot for this show — an intimate venue with an up-close feel and a crowd that loves to sing along. Whether you’ve been following Gavin’s rise or are discovering him for the first time, you’ll experience a concert that mixes grit, energy, and plenty of personality.

Why you’ll want to win:

Gavin Adcock’s unique mix of country and southern rock has made him one of Nashville’s fastest-growing artists.

His live shows are packed with energy, crowd interaction, and sing-along moments.

Six Strings offers an incredible live atmosphere right next to Gillette Stadium.

It’s the perfect winter night out with great music and great company.

So crank up Country 102.5 this weekend, listen for those code words, and get ready to enter for your chance to win.

Listen To Win a pair of tickets to Gavin Adcock live at Six Strings on February 24!