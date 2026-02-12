Luke Combs Unveils Complete Track List for ‘The Way I Am’ Album

Undeniably one of the most anticipated country music album releases of 2026, Luke Combs, who’s been releasing singles since last year, recently unveiled the complete track list for his latest studio album, The Way I Am, featuring a surprise collaboration.

There is only one collaboration on the album, which is surprising considering Combs has a long history of star-studded team-ups. However, this time it's with Grammy Award-winning bluegrass legend Alison Krauss, so it's sure to be a good one. This will be the second time Combs has ventured into bluegrass territory, as he collaborated with Billy Strings on “The Great Divide” back in 2021.