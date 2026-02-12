Luke Combs Unveils Complete Track List for ‘The Way I Am’ Album
Undeniably one of the most anticipated country music album releases of 2026, Luke Combs, who’s been releasing singles since last year, recently unveiled the complete track list for his latest studio album, The Way…
Undeniably one of the most anticipated country music album releases of 2026, Luke Combs, who’s been releasing singles since last year, recently unveiled the complete track list for his latest studio album, The Way I Am, featuring a surprise collaboration.
Luke Combs Reveals Track List
In an Instagram post, Combs revealed the complete track list, including previously released singles, “Giving Her Away,” “Back in the Saddle,” “My Kinda Saturday Night,” “Days Like These”, and the fan favorite “Sleepless in a Hotel Room.” He has also previously announced that another single, “Be By You,” is scheduled for release on Friday, February 13.
There is only one collaboration on the album, which is surprising considering Combs has a long history of star-studded team-ups. However, this time it's with Grammy Award-winning bluegrass legend Alison Krauss, so it's sure to be a good one. This will be the second time Combs has ventured into bluegrass territory, as he collaborated with Billy Strings on “The Great Divide” back in 2021.
See the full track list below:
- Back in the Saddle
- My Kinda Saturday Night
- Days Like These
- 15 Minutes
- Alcohol of Fame
- Daytona 499
- The Way I Am
- Wish Upon Whiskey
- Soon As I Get Home
- Rethink Some Things
- Giving Her Away
- Seeing Someone
- Sleepless in a Hotel Room
- I Ain’t No Cowboy
- Ever Mine (feat. Alison Krauss)
- Can’t Tell Me I’m Wrong
- Miss You Here
- Tell ‘Em About Tonight
- Be By You
- The Me Part of You
- Rich Man
- A Man Was Born
The Way I Am is set to be released on March 20.