Luke Combs Unveils Complete Track List for ‘The Way I Am’ Album

Undeniably one of the most anticipated country music album releases of 2026, Luke Combs, who’s been releasing singles since last year, recently unveiled the complete track list for his latest studio album, The Way…

Yvette Dela Cruz
Luke Combs attends the new exhibit Luke Combs: The Man I Am at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum
Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Undeniably one of the most anticipated country music album releases of 2026, Luke Combs, who’s been releasing singles since last year, recently unveiled the complete track list for his latest studio album, The Way I Am, featuring a surprise collaboration. 

Luke Combs Reveals Track List  

In an Instagram post, Combs revealed the complete track list, including previously released singles, “Giving Her Away,” “Back in the Saddle,” “My Kinda Saturday Night,” “Days Like These”, and the fan favorite “Sleepless in a Hotel Room.” He has also previously announced that another single, “Be By You,” is scheduled for release on Friday, February 13. 

There is only one collaboration on the album, which is surprising considering Combs has a long history of star-studded team-ups. However, this time it's with Grammy Award-winning bluegrass legend Alison Krauss, so it's sure to be a good one. This will be the second time Combs has ventured into bluegrass territory, as he collaborated with Billy Strings on “The Great Divide” back in 2021. 

See the full track list below: 

  1. Back in the Saddle 
  2. My Kinda Saturday Night 
  3. Days Like These 
  4. 15 Minutes 
  5. Alcohol of Fame 
  6. Daytona 499 
  7. The Way I Am 
  8. Wish Upon Whiskey 
  9. Soon As I Get Home 
  10. Rethink Some Things 
  11. Giving Her Away 
  12. Seeing Someone 
  13. Sleepless in a Hotel Room 
  14. I Ain’t No Cowboy 
  15. Ever Mine (feat. Alison Krauss) 
  16. Can’t Tell Me I’m Wrong 
  17. Miss You Here 
  18. Tell ‘Em About Tonight 
  19. Be By You 
  20. The Me Part of You 
  21. Rich Man 
  22. A Man Was Born 

The Way I Am is set to be released on March 20.

