Ben’s Friday Soundcheck – New Ella Langley, Luke Combs Singles

Hey everyone, it's Ben here - welcome to the Friday Soundcheck! I am so excited for today's releases, mostly because of the sheer volume of them!

You'll find that two artists released songs today that are going to be a part of their upcoming albums.

Plus, one country star is turning their concert into an IMAX film, and the soundtrack for that is out today.

Let's dive in!

Hot Off The Press

New music is rolling in fast this week, and there's a little something for everybody.

Ella Langley - "Be Her" (part of her upcoming album)

Luke Combs - "Be By You" (part of his upcoming album)

Red Clay Strays - "If I Didn't Know You"

Flatland Calvary - "On and On"

Dustin Lynch - "Getaway Car"

Chase Matthew - "Here Without You" (3 Doors Down cover)

Jackson Dean - "Wildfire"

Ingrid Andress - "Now I Know"

Rodney Atkins - "The Years Are Short"

The Band Perrty - "Psychological" (first release in 9 years)

Shane Profitt - "You Could Do Anything"

Album Drop

Two albums to highlight today!

First, it's Larry Fleet's Another Year Older. He kept it tight at 11 tracks, saying he wants every song to get its moment instead of getting lost in a 20 plus song playlist world.

This album is super interesting because it features his touring band, giving it the real live feeling.

Another big release today comes from Eric Church, who is once again doing things in his own way. His IMAX concert film, Evangeline vs. The Machine Comes Alive, hits theatres today, along with this 19 song live album.

Filmed over two nights in Nashville, the project captures Church performing his latest album front to back, plus reimagined versions of his hits with horns, strings, a choir, and a six piece band.

For fans who can't catch him live, this brings the full concert experience to the big screen in a way country music really hasn't seen before.

Rising Star Spotlight

This week's spotlight shines on Ty Myers' new single "Ends of the Earth." It is continuing its climb up the charts, currently sitting inside the Top 15. This song is connecting in a really big way.

On Your Radar

We're focusing on Tucker Wetmore's "Brunette" this week, as he just kicked off his world tour in Boston last night. The single is shooting up the chart, now sitting inside the Top 25 after just a few weeks.

On This Day

As always, we wrap things up by checking out some No. 1 songs from this day in country music history.