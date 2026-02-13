Win Tickets To Dierks Bentley!

Get ready for an unforgettable night of live music as Dierks Bentley brings his high-energy tour to BankNH Pavilion in Gilford, NH on July 9! Known for his incredible live shows, powerful vocals, and genuine connection with fans, Dierks is one of country music’s biggest names — and he’s heading back to New England for a summer concert you won’t want to miss.

When Dierks hits the stage, it’s more than just a concert — it’s an experience. With a catalog full of hits like “What Was I Thinkin’,” “Somewhere on a Beach,” “Drunk on a Plane,” and “Free and Easy (Down the Road I Go),” fans can count on a setlist packed with songs that have defined his two-decade career. Whether you’ve followed him since his early days or discovered him more recently, there’s something for everyone in his show — energy, heart, and pure fun.

BankNH Pavilion sets the perfect backdrop for the night: a summer evening filled with music, friends, and good vibes. The open-air venue offers the kind of concert experience that feels both electric and intimate — a place where every song hits just a little harder under the New England sky.

Why you’ll want to go:

Dierks Bentley has earned over 17 number-one singles and is one of the most respected artists in modern country music.

His shows mix hits, deep cuts, and crowd favorites, creating a one-of-a-kind live experience.

Known for his engaging personality, Dierks makes every concert feel like a celebration.

BankNH Pavilion is one of New England’s premier concert venues — perfect for a summer night out.

Whether you’re coming with friends, a date, or fellow country fans, this show promises to be one of the highlights of the summer concert season.

Don’t miss your chance to see Dierks Bentley live at BankNH Pavilion in Gilford, NH. Tickets are on sale now — grab yours before they’re gone and get ready to sing along with Boston’s Hottest Country!