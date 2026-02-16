Red Clay Strays Releases Valentine’s Day Single With Matt Rife Music Video

The Red Clay Strays have released their tender Valentine's Day-era single, "If I Didn't Know You," written by guitarist Drew Nix and issued through HBYCO Records/RCA Records. The single and its official music video premiered Feb. 12, aligning with the season's themes of love and devotion. This release marks the band's first new music in over two years; however, it is just the beginning of an extensive album release scheduled for summer 2026.

The song is a fusion of country, soul, blues, and rock that combines with other styles to create an emotional experience that has always been part of the band's identity. This romantic ballad illustrates how two people have grown together while continuing to express their love for each other, and serves as the lead-in for another full-length record coming soon. The band, previously recognized as CMA Vocal Group of the Year, continues to build on its established prominence with this latest chapter.

Nix credits his wife, Laurie Anne Nix, as the inspiration behind the song's message of gratitude and transformation:

“One day, I was thinking about how thankful I am to have someone who made me want to, as Johnny Cash put it, ‘Walk the Line.' I was quite the heathen before my calling, and some of those qualities stayed with me until my wife…made me want to become a better man. She had high expectations of what her husband should be, and I finally decided to grow up. I don't know what my life would look like if I'd never known her, and honestly, I never want to find out.”

The official music video, directed by Matthew Coleman, features comedian Matt Rife and fitness influencer Mariah Morse in a cinematic storyline centered on destiny and connection. The story centers around a man who is feeling hopeless. However, when he meets someone unexpectedly, he feels a spark of hope. On that encounter, he goes on a search to find love again. The story's themes center on feelings of separation, yearning, and enduring love.

“The music video for ‘If I Didn't Know You' is pretty much about a guy who feels kind of lost and alone, not really sure what he's supposed to do with his life or who he's going to spend it with. One lonely day, he's on the bus and this woman — played by Mariah Morse — walks on and just seems to be the answer to everything he's been missing,” Rife says in a statement.

He continues, “They have an immediate spark on this very short bus ride and then get off without really finalizing their interaction. So then my character kind of goes on this quest to find this woman who made him feel the way that she did, and hopes that she feels the same way.”