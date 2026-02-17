Dierks Bentley Is Hitting the Road in 2026 — Here’s Where

Bentley said of the show and the song from which the tour is named, “‘Off The Map’ is a song about going to that place where you take a break from it for a little bit, whether it’s a bar stool sipping something cold, or a back porch down a back road.”

“I like to think that our shows are a place where our fans can go off the map for a few hours, and recharge the batteries. The band and I are so excited about sharing the road with the one and only Ricky Skaggs, as well as with the other guys and girls on the shows with us this summer. They were all handpicked, as I am big fans of theirs. Can’t wait to get out there and watch their shows before we get to go out and do our thing. Going to be some great onstage collaborations this summer.”