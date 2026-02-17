Dierks Bentley Is Hitting the Road in 2026 — Here’s Where
Country star Dierks Bentley just revealed his lineup of tour dates and venues for the Off the Map Tour in 2026, giving fans plenty of chances to see him perform live. Bentley’s schedule is full, and his featured guest list is stacked.
Dierks Bentley Goes on Tour
Kicking off on June 12 in Rogers, AR and wrapping up on July 18 in St. Augustine, FL. Guest stars include Ricky Skaggs and his band Kentucky Thunder, Kaitlin Butts, Cole Goodwin, Owen Riegling, and Mountain Grass Unit.
Bentley said of the show and the song from which the tour is named, “‘Off The Map’ is a song about going to that place where you take a break from it for a little bit, whether it’s a bar stool sipping something cold, or a back porch down a back road.”
“I like to think that our shows are a place where our fans can go off the map for a few hours, and recharge the batteries. The band and I are so excited about sharing the road with the one and only Ricky Skaggs, as well as with the other guys and girls on the shows with us this summer. They were all handpicked, as I am big fans of theirs. Can’t wait to get out there and watch their shows before we get to go out and do our thing. Going to be some great onstage collaborations this summer.”
Tour Dates
Check out Bentley’s tour dates and venues below.
June 12: Rogers, AR
June 13: Kansas City, MO
June 25: Bonner, MT
June 26: Airway Heights, WA
July 02: Colorado Springs, CO
July 09: Gilford, NH
July 10: Bridgeport, CT
July 11: Canandaigua, NY
July 16: Wilmington, NC
July 17: Charleston, SC
July 18: St. Augustine, FL
Tickets go on sale here on February 20 at 10 AM.