Alana Springsteen Releases ‘Note to Self,’ Addressing Childhood Pain Through Music

The new song from Alana Springsteen, released Feb. 13, "Note to Self," marks a new chapter in both her artistic evolution and her personal life. This ballad will serve as the first title (of many) from this collection that will have healing themes, as they were presented on her debut album, Twenty Something. This title is available on all streaming platforms and includes an official music video.

Co-written by Alana Springsteen, Trannie Anderson, and Mark Trussell, "Note to Self" confronts childhood wounds and the long road toward adult healing. Industry coverage has already described the song as Springsteen's most revealing work to date, highlighting her honesty and growth as a songwriter. The chorus delivers self-reassurance, acknowledging past hurt while affirming she is no longer alone and is learning to advocate for herself.

"The day I wrote 'note to self,' I had just come home from a really intense therapy session where I not-so-carefully unpacked all of this. I remember sitting on my couch with my guitar, staring into space, trying to "pull myself together" enough to write. Nothing came. I felt numb. It's the numbness that helped me realize that the "pulling myself together" was preventing me from seeing what was actually there. Maybe what I really needed was to give myself permission to fall apart," said Springsteen.

Musically, the moody guitars and sparse beats provide a backdrop for the artist's reflections on her childhood experiences and the difficulty of putting herself first. The official music video depicts enduring family strife and the artist's journey toward brighter days by weaving together images from childhood and adulthood into a cohesive narrative.