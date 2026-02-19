Country Music Hall of Fame Opens American Currents Exhibit Featuring 2025 Artists

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum has launched American Currents: State of the Music to illustrate how country music has evolved over the years and to showcase key events in 2025. The exhibition runs from March 2026 through January 2027 and examines chart-topping albums and singles, top-grossing tours, and significant industry developments. Interactive touchscreens feature key moments from awards shows and other milestones.

“It's central to our mission at the museum to report on country music — not just its storied past but also what's happening right now,” said Kyle Young, CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. “We present stories of collaboration, perseverance, and innovation from emerging artists and established luminaries — and the instruments, stage wear, and personal items that bring those stories to life. 'American Currents' is a testament to the constant vitality of the music.”

Related programming includes a Songwriter Session with Carter Faith on Mar. 21 and a "Musician Spotlight with Sierra Hull" on Mar. 22.

The Country Music Foundation operates the museum, which has a dual mission: to preserve and interpret the history of country music. In addition, they also document what's happening now in country music. It was awarded the National Medal of Arts in 2024 and is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. Additional exhibitions remain on display, include:

Muscle Shoals: Low Rhythm Rising

Muscle Shoals: Low Rhythm Rising explores the Alabama city's emergence as a recording epicenter in the 1960s and 1970s through more than 50 hours of filmed interviews, a 5,000-square-foot gallery, and artifacts including stage wear, manuscripts, and interactive audio and video elements.

Dolly Parton: Journey of a Seeker

Dolly Parton: Journey of a Seeker chronicles Parton's 60-year career with clothing, awards, handwritten lyrics, instruments, photographs, and exclusive interview footage. The exhibition runs through September 2026 and includes family and public programming.

Lainey Wilson: Tough as Nails

Lainey Wilson: Tough as Nails showcases all aspects of the singer/songwriter's rise to international stardom, from her humble beginnings in Baskin, Louisiana, to concert clothing worn onstage, the instruments she uses, and other items from her collection. This exhibition is open through June 2026.

The Grandest Stage: The Opry at 100

The Grandest Stage: The Opry at 100 examines the Grand Ole Opry's century-long history through instruments, clothing, photographs, and video clips. It is included with museum admission through March 2027.

An Unbroken Circle