Jason Aldean Hits a Career High with ‘How Far Does a Goodbye Go’

Jason Aldean performs onstage during New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park
Jason Aldean hits a career high with his latest single, “How Far Does a Goodbye Go.” The track climbed all the way to No. 1 on country music charts, making it the Tennessean’s 31st career chart-topper, a new career high for one of country music’s hitmakers.  

Jason Aldean Reached Another Milestone  

The country rocker announced his latest achievement in an Instagram post. The caption reads, “Man, I thought 30 was the milestone… now we’re sitting at 31 number one songs. That’s pretty wild. Thank you to country radio, my team, our streaming partners, the songwriters, and every one of y’all who’ve listened and turned these songs into something bigger than we ever imagined.”  

Co-written by Kurt Allison, John Edwards, Tully Kennedy, and John Morgan, the song is the lead single to his upcoming twelfth studio album, Songs About Us.  

What the Song Was About  

The track follows the singer sing about a relationship’s demise while still clinging on to the tiniest shred of hope that maybe it can still be fixed: “She said she was headed over to see her mama / To try to clear her head, she needed a little time / Said, ‘We could talk more about it later if you wanna’ / Walked out the door, swore everything was gonna be alright.”  

The chorus highlights the singer’s desperation that even if he let his partner walked out the door, he was thinking the separation, and the goodbye, are only temporary: “She said she was headed over to see her mama / To try to clear her head, she needed a little time / Said, ‘We could talk more about it later if you wanna’ / Walked out the door, swore everything was gonna be alright.”   

That is, until the final line of the chorus made the goodbye feel definite: “How far does a goodbye go 'til it don't come back?”  

Watch the music video below, featuring a special appearance by Aldean’s wife, Brittany. 

Jason Aldean - How Far Does A Goodbye Go (Official Audio)
Jason Aldean
