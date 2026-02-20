Luke Combs and Wife Welcome Their Third Baby Boy

Country superstar Luke Combs and his wife, Nicole, are celebrating big news. The couple just welcomed their third baby boy! The couple shared the news on social media yesterday, February 19. The happy news followed Combs’s opting out of headlining for the EA Sports’ Madden Bowl on February 6.

Luke and Nicole uploaded a sweet carousel of photos on Instagram. The first slide captures a tender family portrait featuring the latest addition to the family. Luke stares lovingly at his wife, holding their littlest bundle of joy. The second photo zooms in on Luke and Nicole’s hands holding baby Chet Wiley’s hand, while the final slide is another family snapshot with the two older boys curiously looking at their newest brother.

The caption reads, “Happy due date to the littlest Combs BOY! We’ve loved soaking up these last few weeks of newborn snuggles. Chet Wiley Combs.”

Juggling Fatherhood and Superstardom

Combs has his hands full this year. Aside from welcoming their baby boy, Combs is set to release his sixth studio album, The Way I Am. He recently released the album’s full track list and a new single, “Be By You.” The North Carolina native is also scheduled to go on his My Kinda Saturday Night Tour with openers Dierks Bentley, The Script, The Teskey Brothers, Thomas Rhett, Ty Myers, Jake Worthington, Thelma & James, and The Castellows.

Check out his tour dates below.

March 21: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nev.

April 4: Scott Stadium, Charlottesville, Va.

April 11: Jack Trice Stadium, Ames, Iowa

April 18: Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Ind.

April 25: Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

May 2: Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, Tenn.

May 9: Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, Norman, Okla.

May 16: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wis.

May 30: Parc Jean-Drapeau, Montréal, Québec

June 6: Rogers Stadium, Toronto, Ont.

July 4: Ullevi, Gothenburg, Sweden

July 7: Accor Arena, Paris, France

July 11: Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands

July 18: Slane Castle, Ireland

July 25: Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, U.K.

August 1: Wembley Stadium, London, U.K.