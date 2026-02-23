This Day in Country History: February 23

February 23 was a big day for country music GRAMMY winners and for inductions into various Hall of Fames. From record certifications to a benefit concert, there were many ways that artists and the music industry showed support and honor for each other on February 23.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

The GRAMMY winners were milestones for February 23.

Cultural Milestones

Inductions and awards were cultural milestones for February 23.

The "Somewhere In My Broken Heart" singer, Billy Dean, along with three other artists, was inducted into the Florida Artists Hall of Fame. Dean is a native of Florida. 2019: The 2019 Texas Hall of Fame Awards Show, which aired on February 23, announced that the "Copperhead Road" singer Steve Earle, along with several other artists, was inducted into the Texas Heritage Songwriters' Association.

Notable Recordings and Performances

A couple of record certifications and a notable performance were highlights for February 23.

Luke Bryan's "I Don't Want This Night to End" received a Platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). In addition, the RIAA gave Toby Keith's "Clancey's Tavern" a Gold certification on this same date. 2020: A GoFundMe campaign, online auction, and tribute concert were held at Gruene Hall in New Braunfels, Texas, to help raise medical funds for the "Small Town Saturday Night" singer Hal Ketchum. The Raised By Wolves, Bound for Glory show featured artists like Bruce Robison, Jesse Dayton, Lee Roy Parnell, and others.

Industry Changes and Challenges

A road accident and a death were industry changes and challenges for this day.

Bob DiPiero, Clint Black, and Bill Anderson were in a tour bus when they were hit while traveling in Dublin, Ireland, as part of the Ireland and UK Country Music Association Songwriter Series. No one was hurt. 2015: Keyboardist and songwriter Bobby Emmons died on this day. Emmons was known for songs like "Luckenbach, Texas (Back to the Basics of Love)" performed by Waylon Jennings, and Tanya Tucker's “Love Me Like You Used To.”