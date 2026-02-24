Waylon Wyatt and Wyatt Flores Release First Duet, ‘Didn’t Forget’

Waylon Wyatt and Wyatt Flores have released their first duet, “Didn't Forget,” a collaborative single issued through Music Soup/Darkroom Records that blends red dirt roots with Western influences. This recording showcases how these two artist collaborations have gained recognition in country music through their shared musical inspirations in Arkansas and Texas, where they are both continuing to build rapidly expanding fanbases.

The partnership stems from a long-standing bond between the two singer-songwriters. Waylon Wyatt, 19, has often cited Flores as an early inspiration. That connection adds personal resonance to the harmony-driven, post-breakup exploration of heartbreak and betrayal.

Wyatt said, "It was a dream to get to write a song with Wyatt Flores. My very first concert was when he played Cain's Ballroom in Tulsa, Okla. I still can't get over it, and I love this song."

Musically, “Didn't Forget” opens with a sweeping guitar intro and raw vocals from Waylon, before Flores delivers the second verse. The climax of the song is reached with the electric guitar, which supports the chemistry shown through the vocals and the lyrics, portraying love, loss, betrayal, and the strength to keep moving forward through the emotional rollercoaster of these experiences. These themes take on additional significance given Wyatt's prior ties to Cain's Ballroom.

“Didn't Forget” follows Waylon Wyatt's recent "In Loving Melody" and marks a continued collaboration with producer Ian Fitchuk, known for his work with notable artists. Wyatt already holds an RIAA Gold single for “Arkansas Diamond” and debuted with the EP Til The Sun Goes Down in November 2024. Flores, 24, is promoting his Drive All Night Tour, which begins in March.