Gavin Adcock Teases a New Collab Dropping This Friday

Gavin Adcock sure knows how to cause a stir among his fans. The country rocker updated fans on social media that on Friday, February 27, a new collaboration will be dropping, but didn't share with who. Fans have been writing their guesses in the comment section urging Adcock to give them a hint.

Gavin Adcock to Collaborate with a Surprise Artist

Wearing aviator shades and black cowboy hat, Adcock said in the video, “What's going on? I got a collab coming out for y'all this Friday. Y'all are never gon’ guess who it is. Good luck, and I'll see y'all then”.

Naturally, fans tried to guess who it is with most of them guessing Morgan Wallen. Aside from being one of the artists signed by Wallen and Austin Neal’s Sticks Management agency, Adcock is also one of Wallen’s constant tour mates. He will be joining the “Love Somebody” singer again this year for his Still the Problem Tour.

Another logical guess for the new collab is Thomas Rhett. Rhett and Adcock have already co-written three tracks, “Sunset,” and two unreleased songs, “Southern Fried Saturday Night” and “Six Feet Over You.”

And naturally, being country music’s hottest star at the moment, fans also speculated the “Choosin’ Texas” singer, Ella Langley.

The Odd Guess